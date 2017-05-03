City feel the brunt of the champions as New Bradwell start new season in style

Eaton Bray began the defence of their Four Counties Division 1 title in style with a 48 run win over Milton Keynes City on Saturday.

City looked to have the innings in control in the early stages, but when number five bat James Flecknell arrived at the crease, that all changed. Flecknell went on to hit an unbeaten 80 as the champions posted 217-5.

MK vs New Bradwell

The reply got off to a bad start for City too, as Gary Ellerton took care of opener Muhammed Tahir Mahboob and Asif Iqbal for single figures, while Yasir Hashmi also went for a duck to Josh Edwins.

While there were starts for Adeel Raja Anjum (38) and Imran Tahir (26 not out), Edwins finished with figures of 5-33 as City were bowled out for 174 to lose by 43 runs.

Milton Keynes were dealt an early season blow as they were crushed by New Bradwell. MK’s Brian Tompkins took 4-35 as New Bradwell were bowled out for just 168 - with Chris Timms’ 70 the highlight.

But James McMillan’s incredible 5-8 saw MK collapse in remarkable fashion, skittled for just 46.

Printers were just two wickets away from taking victory in their opening Division 1 clash as they lost to Elstow.

Going from a calm 93-5 to being bowled out for 108, it left the bowlers with an uphill task. And though they took eight wickets, Elstow (109-8) took the win.

Half centuries for Faisal Mahmood and Zaheer Khan led Westcroft to victory oer Aspley Guise in Four Counties Division2.

Zia Ul Hassan (4-24) was the pick of the bowlers for Westcroft as Aspley Guise were bowled out for 174, but despite Robert Harrison’s 4-24, Westcroft (175-6) took the win by four wickets.

Open University’s bowlers got them off the hook after being bowled out for 153 by Newport Pagnell, who themselves then fell for 143, with Avishek Dey taking 5-23.

And Olney were left frustrated by a stubborn Bromham and took a winning draw. David Livermore scored 60 as Olney scored 192, but Bromham (166-9) held on.

Cranfield University’s Four Counties Division 3 campaign got off to a losing start against Ivinghoe & Pitstone. Robert Gregory did the damage with the ball for Ivinghoe, taking 4-35 as Cranfield were skittled for 142. And with opener Jonny Badrick’s 54, Ivinghoe took a comfortable win by eight wickets.

Shenley Church End (109-1) made light work of Whitchurch (108), with Homer Evans top scoring with 57.