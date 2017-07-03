Collapse ends Great Brickhill’s chance of win

Great Brickhill came up agonisingly short of victory again, this time collapsing against Shipton under Wychwood.

A fine bowling display from Satchi Mahendran saw him take 5-32, with another 3-42 from Mohamed Razzan Anver saw the home side bowled out for just 108.

Brickhill’s toils this season see them second from bottom of Home Counties Division 2, still seeking out their first win of the season, and chasing down 109 appeared to be their best opportunity.

However, it wasn’t to be as they collapsed in style. While Mark Nelson (24) and Ruben Clinton (14) got the innings off to a good start, Brickhill slumped from 48-2 to 82 all out, with the last seven batsmen failing to reach double figures.

Next week, Great Brickhill take on Harefield away.