Cricketers back out in the middle for the start of a new season

Cricketers of the region rejoice: the season begins this weekend!

Four Counties Cricket League gets underway this weekend with Eaton Bray out to defend their title, while the Cherwell League begins a week later.

Milton Keynes City will be the first to take on the champions over at Rye Gardens, while newly promoted Printers will take on Elstow away in their first Division 1 encounter, and Milton Keynes CC will take on city rivals New Bradwell.

FULL FOUR COUNTIEES FIXTURE LIST FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 29