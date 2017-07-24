Fairbrother's fifer fires Milton Keynes to the top of the league

With grey skies looming, Milton Keynes were in no mood to hang around as they beat Thurleigh to take over at the top of Four Counties Division 1.

The two title contenders went head-to-head in MK, and while the rest of the division went the way of the weather, MK wasted no time taking their chances.

Fairbrother took 5-21 for MK

Joe Fairbrother was in superb form with the ball in hand, removing Thurleigh’s opening three batsmen with ease.

Fairbrother also removed the dangerous Andy Milne, who, along with Oliver Jordan, top scored for the league leaders with just 28.

While Kaushik Sunkara chipped in with 3-36, it was Fairbrother’s brilliant 5-21 that would grab the headlines as Thurleigh barely made it to triple figures before returning to the hutch with their tails between their legs, all out for 106.

The run chase wasn’t without its dramas though, with openers Nimesh Chavda out for a duck and partner Sunkara back in with just 14.

But Sam Hagger and Neil Gordon played well to get the chase back on course.

Hagger’s 51 featured nine boundary fours and a maximum, while Gordon’s 23 not out helped them over the line to take 25 points.

Having started the day 15 points adrift of Thurleigh, MK would end the afternoon clear at the top of the league, now leading the way by seven points.