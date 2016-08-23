George Humphries’ extra overs cost Brickhill dear as Leighton win by default

Great Brickhill’s Cherwell League Division 1 title ambitions took a huge hit on Saturday after their match against Leighton Buzzard was lost on a technicality.

With league rules stating no player can bowl more than a third of the overs, a rain interrupted afternoon meant George Humphries’ spell took him over the limit, forcing Graeme Carter’s side to forfeit.

George Humphries bowled too many overs against Leighton Buzzard

It leaves Brickhill fourth, 20 points adrift of leaders Aston Rowant with just two games remaining.

Brickhill won the toss and opted to field first, but Leighton made a strong start.

With the score 139-3, rain fell and interrupted the play, allowing the teams to take tea in a bid to minimise the loss of overs. Play resumed but only for a further three overs.

Brickhill captain Graeme Carter asked for clarification from both umpires as to Humphries’ over allocation, but was given the go-ahead to allow him to bowl a full compliment of 17 - though it was later decided he could only bowl 16.

Jack Kempster (24) and Tom Light (17no) added late runs and Town closed on 203-9 from their 48 overs.

But Humphries’ overs were deemed to have gone over the limit - an automatic defeat for the visitors.

Brickhill went to bat anyway, and recovered from 20-3 with a century partnership between Aris (45) and Symmonds (98no) taking the score to 205-4 from 40 overs.

However, the bowling discrepancy meant Brickhill would take nothing from the game.

They have appealed the decision.