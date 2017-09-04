Gillam ends with fifer to keep North Crawley in fifth

North Crawley finished fifth in Four Counties Division 1 after making light work of MK City on Saturday.

Ian Gillam was the star of the show for the home side as he romped to 5-30 in the final game of the season, taking him to equal third in the overall wicket standings with 29 for the campaign.

Muhammad Ali was the only batsman for City to make his mark on the game, scoring 38 as the rest of his side fell away, bowled out for just 91.

In response, Dean Adam made it a routine chase as he hit 57 not out, including 10 boundary fours as the home side cruised to 92-2.

New City finished a comfortable seventh after thumping relegated Printers on the final day. While Jarrod Pretorious took the plaudits with the bat, hitting 75 of New City's 248, Jaco Theron would be the hero with the ball as he picked up 6-31 to remove Printers for 194, securing a 54-run win.