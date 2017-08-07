Goss hits 37 from an over but North Crawley can only draw

Matt Goss scored 37 from a single over but North Crawley couldn’t get the win over bottom side Biddenham.

Goss hit six maximums and faced a wide in a one over on his way to an unbeaten 133 from 94 balls, while fellow opener Alex Walker hit 106 not out as the hosts posted a monster 252-0 declared after 31 overs.

But their progress with the ball was held up by Biddenham. Despite pegging the visitors back to 84-6, with two wickets apiece for Carl Bryce (2-17) and Ian Gillam (2-29), Biddenham mounted a recovery. Will Lowerson rescued the innings with 67 not out, saving a draw for them as they closed on 155-6.

Harry Singh took 7-33 as New Bradwell (135-1) beat Printers (134) to create a 40 point gap between the two in a game that also featured half centuries for New Bradwell ‘s Alan Quelch (58 not out) and Charlie Maw (57 not out).

New City (165) were beaten by league leaders Thurleigh (167-5) and remain in the relegation zone.

MK City (110) were beaten by Elstow (111-7).