Graeme White gets called up to England Lions squad

Northants left-arm spinner Graeme White has been added to the England Lions squad for the one-day series against Sri Lanka A in March.

White, who grew up in Milton Keynes, was a key member of the Steelbacks team that won the NatWest T20 Blast last season, and also reached the quarter-finals of the Royal London One Day Cup.

The 29-year-old fills a vacancy for a left-arm spinner that had been left by the selectors in December when they named separate squads for the one-day series and the two four-day matches against Sri Lanka A that precede it next month.

James Whitaker, England cricket’s National Selector, said: “We had always been planning to add a left-arm spinner to the 14 players we named last month for the one-day series, and Graeme White deserves this chance after his performances for Northamptonshire in county cricket last summer which had already earned him a place in the North team through the PCA’s Most Valuable Player rankings.”