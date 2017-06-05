Great Brickhill edge closer to securing first Home Counties victory

Great Brickhill put in their best performance since stepping up to Home Counties level, but still tasted defeat at the hands of Datchet.

Having been in the upper echelons of the Cherwell League for several seasons, the side made the decision to compete at a higher level and have found the transition tough, losing four of their opening five matches - the other being a cancellation due to the rain.

Great Brickhill vs Datchet Pics: Jane Russell

But Saturday saw them come as close as they have done all season to taking that all important first win in Division 2.

Despite losing Marcus Cricthley for 4 early on, Mark Nelson (22) and Ruben Clinton (45) got things back on track.

Former captain Graeme Carter struggled to make an impact, scoring 14 on his return to the side, but his replacement, Doug Aris, helped Brickhill from 49-3 to 135-4, as he and Clinton got their heads down and runs up on the board.

With the pair departed, there were still signs of a wagging tail as John Iqbal hit 27 and Arjun Jhala’s unbeaten 29 helped Brickhill to a healthy 239-9 from their 50 overs.

And their quest for victory couldn’t have gotten off to a better start when Mohamed Razzan Anver took out Max Stevenson with the opening ball of the innings to leave the visitors 0-1.

Wickets after that though would prove hard to come by for the home side.

Anver, Jhala and Lee Morgan would all take two wickets apiece, but a captain’s innings from Datchet’s Chris Peploe saw him slash 74, including 11 boundary fours, to put his side in control. His knock would see Datchett comfortably to victory (241-7) in the end, despite being seven wickets down, as Brickhill remain in the drop zone.