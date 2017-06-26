Great Brickhill give leaders Aston Rowant a scare

Great Brickhill gave league leaders Aston Rowant a scare but still came off second best on Saturday as their quest for a win this season continues.

Eight games into their Division 2 campaign, Doug Aris' side are still looking for their first triumph, but took pace-setters Aston Rowant to the wire at the Horsepond, with the leaders winning by just two wickets.

Ruben Clinton hit 49 for Great Brickhill

Once again, Great Brickhill's top order was more miss than hit, and it left them scrambling down the order in a bid to get some runs on the board. Opener Ruben Clinton hit a vital 49, but he found long-term partners hard to come by. Iqbal John helped block one end with 43, while Arjun Jhala added 33 but the home side were back in the pavilion for 190 - taking up 57.3 overs in the process.

Gordon Harris was the pick of the bowlers for Aston Rowant as he took 4-48.

Great Brickhill's bowlers came bursting out after the break though and had the leaders toiling at 5-2 before Alex Jewell (24) and Joshua Smith (53) got things back on track. But wickets continued to tumble, and though Andrew Tolsen hit an unbeaten 53, few others made an impact on the scorecard.

But with the score always ticking over, the leaders dug in and dragged themselves over the finish line (194-8) to win by eight wickets.