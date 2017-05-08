Great Brickhill lose in their Home Counties opener

Great Brickhill were given a baptism of fire for their first game in Home Counties Division 1 as they went down by 144 runs to Harefield.

After stepping up from Cherwell League Division 1 last season, captain Doug Aris won the toss and elected to field, but they were in for a long afternoon.

A third wicket partnership of 125 between Dhavalkumar Norotam (84) and Russell Petley (55) saw the visitors race to 276-6, with Mohamed Razzan Anver taking 3-40.

Despite getting off to a good start with Mark Nelson (42) top scoring at the top of the order, the Brickhill order quickly fell apart.

Lee Tyrrell took 4-45, including removing Nelson, as Great Brickhill’s final five wickets fell for just 26 runs as they were bowled out for 132, resulting in a 144 run defeat.