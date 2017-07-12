Great Brickhill struggle to get runs on the board in latest defeat

It would be another disappointing Saturday for Great Brickhill as they were beaten by Harefield by three wickets.

Still on the hunt for their first victory at Home Counties Division 2 level, Great Brickhill made a decent start to the match, but runs were proving hard to come by.

Opener Ruben Clinton hit 79 for the visitors, with skipper Doug Aris adding another 64.

But Daniel Ogden’s bowling saw him take 4-56, limiting Great Brickhill to 223-6 from 58 overs.

Three wickets fell inside the opening 46 runs, but with Poojan Vyas scoring 45 and Lee Tyrrell unbeaten on 49, the home side were comfortably in control.

Mohamed Razzan Anver took 3-43 for Great Brickhill but with the total vulnerable from the start, Harefield reached 224-7 inside 46 overs to claim victory.

The result sees Brickhill remain in the bottom two with just 59 points to their name after 10 games, 53 points adrift of Shipton under Wychwood above them.

Next week, Brickhill host Chesham.