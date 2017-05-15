Hundred for Hillman puts MK in pole position against MK City

Nick Hillman crashed a brilliant century as Milton Keynes beat neigbours MK City in emphatic fashion on Saturday.

Hillman’s 107 at the top of the order, in partnership with Sam Hagger’s 62, put the home side in charge in the Four Counties Division 1 clash.

MK vs MK City

It meant for a long afternoon in the field for City, but after the two big hitters went, they enjoyed a bit more joy with the ball in hand, with only Grant Ebrahim hitting double figures for MK as the home side came in at the half on 257-7.

Zaheer Iqbal and Zulfiqar Ahmed both took two wickets apiece for City.

But the response was over before it really even got started. Daniel Ramsell and Joe Fairbrother took two wickets each as City’s top order fell away, before Brian Tompkins removed top scorer Zaheer (21) and Nimesh Chavda wrapped things up, taking 3-8 to send City back to Woughton for 64.

The result sees Milton Keynes remain fourth in the table, with City holding on to fourth spot.

North Crawley’s tough start to the season continued as they were beaten by second placed Thurleigh.

Chasing 228-9 (Richard Bryce 3-48), North Crawley couldn’t handle Matthew Fensome as he took 5-43, rattling through as they were bowled out for 169.

Dharmesh Mistery hit 123 as New City (271-5) drew with New Bradwell (217-8) while Printers (176-6) beat Biddenham (175) by four wickets.

Westcroft cruised to a comfortable seven wicket win over North Crawley 2nds to remain on top of Division 2. Huzaifah Ahmed took 4-18 as North Crawley slumped to 94 all out.

Despite losing three early wickets, Zaheer Khan (40 not out) steered Westcroft to victory, remaining unbeaten so far.

Aspley Guise sit second in the table after beating Newport Pagnell by 75 runs. Mike MacDonald scored 69 as Aspley Guise were 205 all out (Paul Beckett 4-26). But in reply, Newport struggled to get going and were bowled out for 130 - Robert Harrison taking 4-39.

OU (182) slipped up and are third after losing to Harlington (185-5) despite Habib Ullah taking 4-40.

And Olney Town (122-2) made light work of Buckland & Aston Clinton (112) to win by eight wickets.