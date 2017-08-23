Idrees on form again for Wolves

Another magnificent bowling performance from Idrees Butt sent Wolverton back to the to p of Cherwell League Division 3 after beating Banbury 3rds.

Butt claimed 6-55 against Banbury - the third consecutive week he has taken fifer or more - to skittle the home side out for 179. Haroon Malik also chipped in with 3-56.

Despite losing opener Atif Akhlaq (0) and Kabir Arif (3) cheaply in the early stages, scores of 49 for both Jamil Raja and Ahsan Malik, who was not out, Wolves reached 182-4 to claim victory.

The win sees them reclaim top spot over Westbury, who didn’t play.