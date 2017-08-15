Leaders Westcroft drop points as battle for promotion to top flight is hotting up

It’s still all to play for at the top of Four Counties Division 2, especially after two of the top four shared the spoils on Saturday.

Leaders Westcroft were somewhat fortunate to hold out for a draw against Open University, who would have closed the gap to the promotion spots had they taken just one more wicket.

Westcroft vs OU

Ahtaz Ahmed took 3-26 to tear through the OU opening batsmen before a recovery from Naveed Ahmed (27) and Aqueel Wahga (45). But the score, all out for 158, appeared to be favouring Westcroft for the win.

Like OU, Westcroft lost their openers cheaply, and never really recovered. And with six OU bowlers taking wickets - Mian Afra Siyab the pick with 3-30 - the leaders found themselves in trouble.

With with Asad Shah holding up one end though, unbeaten on 34, Westcroft held on for the draw.

The gap at the top of the league was cut by 18 points to 40 by Aspley Guise though, despite not playing asBromham cancelled their game.

Westcroft vs OU

Olney Town (251-6) are level on points with OU after also drawing against Harlington (134-8). Peter Young and Iain Keeping both scored 67 for Olney.

North Crawley 2nds (127) lost to relegation candidates Eggington Foresters (249) despite Mick Howe’s 5-42.

And Newport Pagnell (173) thumped Buckland & Aston Clinton (93) by 80 runs.