Miserable season continues for Great Brickhill

Great Brickhill have just two more games to salvage their first win of the season as their torrid run continued on Saturday against Amersham.

The step up to Home Counties Division 2 has proven a lot to handle this year, and while they are not bottom of the league, Brickhill’s struggles have seen them go 14 games this season without a win.

Against midtable Amersham, it would be another tough afternoon for Doug Aris’ side.

Losing the toss and being made to bowl first, there would be more than 100 runs on the board before their first break through, as Drew Burrows removed Max John for 55. Burrows them took out Bruce Fredrichs (50), but only after another 41 runs had been added.

Andrew (43) and Robert Viney (55) would ensure the scoreboard kept ticking over for the home side, while there was another big knock from Maduka Liyanapathiranage, hitting 48, to send the score to 283-5 from their 50 overs.

Knowing they’d need runs throughout the order, it wasn’t to be for Great Brickhill. After his century last week, Mark Nelson scored 37 before being bowled with the score on 62.

Ruben Clinton top scored for the visitors, falling just short of his half century on 47. With little signs of life down the order, Brickhill were soon back in the pavilion, all out for 154 and another defeat on their card.

They play leaders Aston Rowant next week.