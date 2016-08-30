North Crawley could snatch unlikely sixth title win

North Crawley are in with a chance of retaining their Four Counties Division 1 title thanks to their win over New City on Saturday.

While the weather shortened the game, North Crawley (126-8) beat New City (123-3) to move to up third in the table, just four points behind Biddenham in second.

And with leaders Eaton Bray going head-to-head with Biddenham next week, reigning champions North Crawley can still retain their title, but need a full 30 points against Thurleigh, while hoping Biddenham pick up a win against Eaton Bray.

Aspley Guise (90) will finish bottom after losing to Eaton Bray (233-4), and they will be joined in Division 2 next season by Olney Town after their defeat to Milton Keynes.

Nimesh Chavda smashed a brilliant 144 as MK set 291-6. He then took 4-29, while opening bowler Joe Fairbrother took 5-21 as Olney were reduced for 131.

Despite most of Division 1’s games being completed, rain put an end to New Bradwell’s match with Thurleigh - and it was fortunate for the home side.

New Bradwell were bowled out for 122 as they struggled against Chris Wood (5-36). But as the rain drew in, Thurleigh could only bat for 2.4 overs, scoring 19 runs, before the umpires called the game off and points were shared.