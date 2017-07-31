North Crawley frustrated by the rain as Milton Keynes slip from the top of table

Weather once again hampered North Crawley’s chances of climbing the Four Counties Division 1 table when they took on Eaton Bray at the weekend.

With the reigning champions beginning to lose sight of the leading pack, three wickets apiece from North Crawley’s Ian Gillam and Carl Bryce saw the home side limited to just 187-9 from their knock.

But as the grey skies began to roll in, the visitors knew they’d need to bat quickly to get the result in the bag.

They made a decent start too, with Matt Goss firing a rapid 36 from 42 balls at the top of the order.

But with the score at 64-1 after 12 overs, the rain fell and forced the game into abandonment, with both sides sharing the points.

Milton Keynes lost top spot to Thurleigh with a frustrating draw with New City. Setting 162-9, New City dug in and batted bravely, ending on 119-8.

Thurleigh took over at the top with a routine victory over MK City. Skittling City for just 77, Thurleigh cruised to a nine wicket win to top the division by just two points from MK.

A brilliant 111 from Chris Timms guided New Bradwell (254-4-) to victory over Biddenham (217). Harry Singh was also in the runs for the visitors, hitting 65.

Printers remain just outside the relegation zone despite defeat to Elstow. The home side were bowled out for 125 and lost by seven wickets.