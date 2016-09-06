North Crawley miss out on sixth crown

North Crawley’s stranglehold on Four Counties Division 1 ended with the rain on Saturday.

Needing a 30 point win over Thurleigh and needing Biddenham to beat Eaton Bray to win a sixth consecutive championship, the weather played the biggest part of all.

North Crawley batted first but despite losing opener Glenn Young early on, Matt Goss (28) and John Collings (30) put the visitors on their way.

But with the score on 90-2 the rain fell, ending all chances of play.

With the points shared around the grounds in Division 1, Eaton Bray were crowned champions, with North Crawley having to settle for third.