North Crawley sink to the bottom of the table

North Crawley’s torrid start to the Four Counties Division 1 season saw them hit rock bottom on Saturday as they lost to reigning champions Eaton Bray by two wickets.

Having won five titles in a row until last season, North Crawley’s fortunes have taken a turn for the worse this term and they sit at the foot of the table without a win to their name after four weekends.

North Crawley vs Eaton Bray

While Bray’s current form saw them start the day second in the table, it shaped up to be a competitive match between the two sides, though the message didn’t get relayed to the North Crawley top order.

Winning the toss and batting first, Matt Goss’ side looked in bad shape at 56-5, until the arrival of John Collings at six and Glen Young at seven to the crease.

Between them, they steadied the North Crawley ship, and put them back on course for a half decent total.

While Young put 37 on the board, Collings would eventually fall for 66.

North Crawley vs Eaton Bray

The tail did little in the way of wagging, leaving North Crawley all out for 188.

The Eaton Bray chase threatened to put the game to bed early, with Andrew Norris (68) and Josh Peacock (30) putting them on their way, but Carl Bryce’s 4-37 made sure it was a lot more nervy.

But despite falling to 113-5, a late surge from Jaco Jacobs (36) and Gary Ellerton (23) made sure Eaton Bray left North Crawley sat at the bottom of the pile.

Milton Keynes picked up maximum points to take over second spot in Division 1 with a dominant 146-run win over New City.

North Crawley vs Eaton Bray

Despite slumping to 82-5, MK recovered thanks to Grant Ebrahim’s 69 to post 245-8.

But playing a man light would come back to haunt City as they struggled to face the MK bowling, skittled for just 99.

League leaders Thurleigh eased to a seven wicket win over MK City.

In a day of top order disappointment, MK City were no different as they collapsed to 64-6 before a recovery from Muhammad Tahir Mahboob, who hit 79, saw them to a half-decent 163.

North Crawley vs Eaton Bray

But Chris Wood’s unbeaten 86 at the top of the order ensured Thurleigh (164-3) were never in trouble.

Biddenham (98-6) made hard work of beating New Bradwell (97).