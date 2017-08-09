Old Bradwell extend the lead as Caribbean draw

Old Bradwell opened the gap at the top of Four Counties Division 3 to 17 points on Saturday.
Greg Poulter’s big hitting saw him amass 68, with skipper Jason Loveland adding 62 not out, as the home side scored 236-6 against Milton Bryan. And handing the ball over to Danny Gascoyne, Milton Bryan were skittled for just 88 as the Bradwell bowler took a remarkable 5-6 to secure the win.
Their gap grew by 10 points as Westcroft 2nds (161-9) frustrated Luton Caribbean (219) to a draw.
A poor performance with the bat meant Shenley Church End (87) lost by 15 runs to Stoke Hammond (102) to stay in the relegation zone.
And Cranfield University (159-6) saw off Caddington (158) by four wickets.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.