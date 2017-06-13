Poulter helps Old Bradwell past Westcroft to maintain title hope

A brilliant 57 from Greg Poulter saw Old Bradwell continue their charge in the Four Counties Division 3 table as they beat Westcroft 2nds by three wickets.

It would shape up to be a solid afternoon for both sides, but ultimately Poulter’s knock would guide Old Bradwell to victory, despite some great batting from the Westcroft order.

Opener Faisal Mahmood scored 47, along with T. Ali’s 61 as Westcroft set a fine 216 from their innings. David Perkins and Jimmy Daniels took three wickets apiece to give the batsmen something to aim for.

And they weren’t to be let down. Strong knocks from Ben Mills (26 ) and Graham Downard (31) at the top of the order put Old Bradwell into a good position, before Ben Friday (41) and Poulter would really force him the issue. Poulter would ultimately hit the winning runs (217-7) at the end to secure the victory.

Shenley Church End moved themselves away from the relegation zone with a six wicket win over Luton Caribbean. Simon Sidwell’s 5-43 made sure the chase was restricted to 162-9 as he tore through the Luton middle order, leaving Shenley (166-4) a straight forward win.

Cranfield Uni must have thought they were doomed when they were bowled out for 90 by Whitchurch before being rescued by their bowlers, skittling the home side for just 64.

A 130-run opening partnership ensured Milton Keynes remain top of Division 1 after beating Biddenham. Nimesh Chavda (56) and Nick Hillman (88) guided MK from the front as they scored 241-8, before Daniel Ramsell took 5-36 in the reply to reduce the visitors to 151.

North Crawley (211) climbed out of the relegation zone after a nail-biting nine run win over Printers (202), with Matt Goss top scoring for the home side with 70. Purus Paran took 5-19 for Printers.

New City (134) replace them in the drop zone after being beaten by MK City (184) by 50 runs.

And New Bradwell had a long afternoon in the field as Elstow thumped them all over the park for their 330-4. The chase was never going to come close either, with the home side bowled out for 162.

Aspley Guise closed the gap to Division 2 leaders Westcroft to seven points after thumping Bromham. After setting 202-9 with the bat, Robert Harrison took 5-21 and Conor Lynch 4-20 to reduce the visitors for just 64 for 30 points.

Westcroft (199-3) meanwhile easily beat Open University (198) but only picked up 25 for their efforts.

Sam Howe’s unbeaten 93 helped North Crawley 2nds (206-6) see off Eggington (205-9), while Olney (104) were easily beaten by Harlington (106-2).

Newport Pagnell (211) were frustrated by Buckland & Aston Clinton (189-9) in their draw.