Printers suffer at the hands of reigning Four Counties champions Eaton Bray

Printers’ tough start to life in Four Counties Division 1 continued on Saturday as they were thumped by champions Eaton Bray.

Andrew Norris was in supreme form for the defending champions, blasting 142, while ably supported by Josh Peacock, was was unbeaten on 95 when the home side declared on 323-2 after 42 overs.

Eaton Bray vs Printers

Wes Hosking, at the top of the order, also made life hard for the Printers bowlers, as he scored 65 in an opening stand of 89 with Norris.

In reply, Printers struggled to get to grips with the game. Opener Purus Paran top scored with 28, one of five batsmen to hit double figures.

James Flecknell took four wickets for just six runs in a brilliant five over spell, ripping through the Printers middle order as they were removed for just 130.

New Bradwell (81) were also hammered by Thurleigh (83-0).

Six wickets for Kaushik Sunkara gave Milton Keynes a 115-run win over North Crawley .

Nick Hillman put MK in charge with 67, while Kaushik Sunkara hit 37 the home side set 250-8 from their innings. Sunkara would go on to be the hero for MK with the ball in hand too, as he took 6-37, tearing through North Crawley as they were bowled out for 135.

New City (199) came up short against Elstow (253-8) to lose by 54 runs, but MK City (282-3 dec) beat Biddenham (109) by a whopping 173 runs.

Four wickets apiece for Avishek Dey and Imran Imdad helped Open University (108-6) beat Eggington Foresters (105) in Four Counties Division 2 by four wickets.

Only Paul Braddy (50) got into double figures as Newport Pagnell (87) were thumped by Harlington (88-2).

Richard Braybrook took 5-16 as North Crawley 2nds (189-3) beat Bromham (187) by seven wickets. Kiran Singh top scored at the top of the order for North Crawley with 78.

Olney Town’s Brad Swingler also took fifer against Westcroft, but came out on the losing side. Despite chasing down Westcroft’s 135 (Andrew John 68), Olney were bowled out for 122.

Manish Kumar’s 82 saw MK Warriors (209-9) cruise past an under-strength Thurleigh 2nds (77) in Division 3.

Zubin Desai came up agonisingly short of his century we he fell for 97, but his Cranfield University (213-6) side still saw off Luton Caribbean (212-8). Husain Kanchwala also hit 56 for Uni.

Olney Town 2nds came up short against Studham, but held out for a draw. Chasing 239-7, Olney were stubborn at the death, holding on for 189-9.