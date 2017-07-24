Rain rescues Old Bradwell from trouble

Have your say

Old Bradwell’s Ross Poulter was once again in the runs before rain cut short their bid to extend their lead at the top of Four Counties Division 3.

Taking on fellow title contenders Ivinghoe & Pitstone Poulter, currently sitting third in the league’s leading run scorers, hit 47 at the top of the order, but he soon found his side in trouble.

Batting partners proved hard to come by, with BenMills falling for 16, and when Poulter went, the score was 70-2.

A string of cheap wickets fell though, with Ben Friday (6) and Greg Poulter (7), all falling victim to Philip Badrick, who ended with figures of 4-31.

But the rain came to rescue the league leaders with them toiling on 113-5.

Old Bradwell remain top of the table by 20 points.