Rain ruins cricket fixtures

It was a disappointing weekend for the region's cricketers as rain disrupted the calendar for the first time this season.

In the Four Counties League, games throughout the seven divisions went the way of the weather, though almost all got underway.

There would be disappointment for Milton Keynes' Nimesh Chavda was in fine form before the rain fall, hitting 119 at the top of the order against Thurleigh before the game was called at 234-2.

New Bradwell can perhaps think themselves lucky for the rain interruption, as champions Eaton Bray declared on 258-2, with Wes Hosking smashing a remarkable 195 for the hosts before the match was abandoned.

In Division 4, Old Bradwell came agonisingly close to seeing off their match against Ivinghoe & Pitstone before the rain came. Matt Rider, pictured, took 4-23 as the home side crumbled for 126. The chase was well under-way too, with Old Bradwell 38-1 before the match was abandoned.

Only one game reach it's conclusion, and that came in Division 7 as Bletchley 3rds lost by nine wickets to Edlesborough 2nds. With the top order unable to cope with Khalique Abbas (3-8), and the lower order toppling to Jamie Blackford's superb spell of 4-3, as Bletchley were 53 all out. Edlesborough's response was swift, rattling off the runs in 18 overs, for the loss of one wicket.

In Home Counties Division 2, Great Brickhill though escaped a tough afternoon when after their match against Reading was abandoned after they were skittled for 148, with the rain falling as the home side began their reply.