Stony girls set for Cape Town tour

The girls of Stony Stratford Cricket Club will enjoy the trip of a lifetime later this year when they go on tour in South Africa.

Over the past 10 years, SSCC have developed a junior section boasting almost 200 members offering cricket to boys and girls from the age of 7 to 16. Girls cricket at SSCC has developed quickly in recent years and the girls epitomise this playing in the Bucks Boys cricket league in addition to friendly matches.

The Great British summer doesn’t always offer the best weather for playing cricket, and during the 2016 season there were a number of matches and training sessions cancelled, so one parent joked about the team playing in South Africa.

Coach Peter Kettle grew up in South Africa and often talked about the beautiful conditions for playing cricket. The girls are now working hard to make this dream a reality, raising funds for their travel costs, for SSCC and the Gary Kirsten Foundation in Cape Town that focuses upon the creation of sporting ecosystems and healthy alternatives for township communities.

The tour will comprise three matches in Cape Town against local youth teams as well as a coaching session at the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy. The girls will meet and play against a local township team, which will provide an unforgettable experience.

Fundraising activities include running a BBQ every Friday night at SSCC during the cricket season, a Family Fun Day in May and Quiz Night in June. A Festival of Girls Cricket will be held at SSCC on Sunday 2 July 2017 including a raffle with top prizes of a 50inch Flat Screen Smart TV, Lenovo 10inch Tablet Computer and a cricket bat signed by South Africa legend and World Cup winning coach Gary Kirsten.

Raffle tickets are £1 each and are available to purchase from the BBQ area at SSCC every Friday evening between 6pm-9pm.

Donations, no matter how small, can be made via the crowdfunding website: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/SSCCGirlsOnTour

For more information about the tour and to get involved with fundraising activities please email: info@SSCCGirlsOnTour.org

You can also follow the fundraising and activity progress via Twitter and Facebook @SSCCGirlsOnTour