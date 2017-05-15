Stony's batting lets them down in Finedon defeat

A poor performance with the bat saw Stony Stratford slump to their third defeat of the Northants County Cricket League, losing by 107 runs to Finedon.

Stony appeared to have the visitors on the back foot as Finedon chucked their wickets away, and found themselves at 88-7.

But Grieg Hofbauer, batting at five, had to do the brunt of the work himself, piling on the runs as he ended unbeaten on 105 as Finedon's recovery finished at 210-7.

The Stony reply though would resemble a mountain much earlier than they expected. Eight batsmen would be back in the pavilion with single figures, as only Nick Allen (37) and Jarrod Pretorius (35) put up any sort of fight.

Four wickets apiece for Ed Hodgson and Daniel Bendon saw Stony bowled out for 103 inside 21 overs to wrap up the match early as Stony slip to 10th in the Premier Division.