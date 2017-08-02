Stony's slump continues against Finedon

A lack of runs put paid to Stony Stratford's chances of victory on Saturday against Finedon Dolben.

Struggling, sitting second from bottom of the Northants Premier Division, Stony had their work cut out for them against fifth placed Finedon, but did themselves few favours.

Wickets fell regularly, at one stage slumped at 83-7, and but for number six bat Scott Clark's 45, and a vital 25 not out from Praveen Chandran, batting at nine, Stony's total of 148 could have been considerably lower.

Finedon's reply was swift. Despite making a great start when Dean Bryce trapped Tom Swann LBW for a duck, fellow opener Callum Berrill hit an unbeaten 65 to put the home side on their way. And though Kevin Wijesinghe removed Drew Brierley for 37, Finedon eased to victory by eight wickets.