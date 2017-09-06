Stony sink to the bottom after another poor show

Stony Stratford once again suffered with the bat as they were heavily beaten by Old Northamptonians, and slumped to the bottom of the Northants Premier League.

Being put in to bat first, only three batsmen managed to reach double figures for Stony as they suffered at the hands of Rob White (4-35).

Kevin Wijesinghe, batting at number eight, top scored with 31, while James Pickles (23) and Mark Hulbert (11) contributed to Stony’s eventual score of just 110.

In reply, White and Harry Penberthy were removed by Alex Strong (2-30) but opener David Willey ensured the home side were never in trouble, racing away to 83 from just 37 balls - a feat which saw him score one boundary four and five sixes - as Old Northamptonians cruised to 111-2 inside 11 overs.

The result was made worse by Wollaston’s six wicket victory over Horton House, sending Stony to the bottom of the table, where they now sit 16 points adrift.

With two games still to go, Stony host Horton House next week.