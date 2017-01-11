Stony Stratford CC expand as the new season looms

Cricket season may be a few months off, but Stony Stratford CC are already back in the nets.

It’s already been a busy off season at Stony and the club have announced that they will be fielding a Saturday 5th XI for the first time in 2017.

There have been a few changes off the field as well at the club with long serving Chairman Mike Smith stepping down and being replaced by Rob Arnold. Alex Strong takes up the post of club captain, a position he previously held back in 2014.

Cricket Manager Steve Bellew said: “With well over 200 junior members now learning the game at Stony, the 5ths is an opportunity to give more of them a pathway into senior cricket.

“It’s great to have so many boys and girls starting off in the game at Stony but we want to try and make sure they get a chance to kick on from the junior section and enjoy playing senior cricket at the right time and right level.”

Nets take place at Radcliffe School every Wednesday from 7pm-9pm. If you’re interested in joining the sessions, call Steve on 07753 287425.