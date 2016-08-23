Stony Stratford stumble to double figure score

A batting collapse ensured a short afternoon for Stony Stratford as they were hammered by Rushton by ten wickets.

After beating Wollaston last week to climb to seventh, Stony stumbled against Rushton.

Jake Higginbotham took care of Stony’s top order on his way to figures of 3-28, but it was the bowling performance of Marcus Steed that did the damage.

He took 5-22 to take care of the lower order as the visitors were reduced for just 87.

Arvind Ramesh top scored for Stony, scoring 35 as one of only two batsmen to reach double figures.

The reply was swift to say the least. Opening pair James Kettleborough hit 50, while Ben Mansell chipped in with 39 as Rushton rattled off the run chase in just 7.2 overs.

The result sees Stony drop back down the Northants League Premier Division to ninth with four games to go.

Next Saturday, Stony play host to fellow bottom-enders Oundle Town at Ostlers Lane.