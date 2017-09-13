Strong can’t save Stony from threat of the drop

Stony Stratford are on the brink of relegation from the Northants Premier League after losing to Horton House on Saturday.

With just a game remaining, Alex Strong’s side need victory with full bonus points to avoid the drop, while hoping Wollaston pick up nothing.

Horton House bowler Mark Wolstenholme took 5-45 as Stony’s top order crumbled, with only Strong’s 47 making a real impact as his side were bowled out for 119.

Strong then took 4-43 with the ball, aided by Dean Bryce’s 3-40 to take it right to the wire.But Horton House held on to their final wicket and edged over the line on 120-9.

Stony face midtable Brixworth next Saturday.