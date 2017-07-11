Stuttering Stony slip to seventh defeat

Stony Stratford lost for the seventh time this season as they went down to Rushden Town by 84 runs on Saturday.

Playing at Campbell Park for the fixture, Rushden batted first. Despite taking an early wicket, Stony struggled to make inroads, with Chanaka Ruwansiri taking control, hitting 59 as the visitors reached 220-9.

In reply, Stony’s batsmen struggled, with five single figure scorers. Russell White led the way for Stony with 32 but it wasn’t to be nearly enough as Stony were skittled for 136 as they remain second from bottom of the Northants Premier Division.