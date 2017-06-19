Thurleigh take over from MK atop the table

Milton Keynes fell from the top of Four Counties Division 1 after suffering defeat to Printers on Saturday.

Picking up no points from their encounter with the Division 2 champs, it gifted Thurleigh the chance to retake pole position - something they did without hesitation as they beat Biddenham by nine wickets. At the other end of the table, New City suffered another defeat, this time to reigning champions Eaton Bray. After a long afternoon in the field, New City were made to chase down 226-8. But their chase never got going, as they were bowled out for just 90 to sit second from bottom. A giant opening wicket stand of 173 for Elstow made life difficult for North Crawley. The wickets toppled quickly after Crawley dispatched of the pair short of their hundreds, with Elstow back in the pavilion for 242. But the run chase was to be short lived. Despite a dogged 74 from Dean Adam, his partners quickly came and went, with just two others in double figures as North Crawley were all out for 138 to lose by 104 runs. MK City (168) could only draw with New Bradwell (123-9) despite a great spell of bowling from Yasir Hashmi on his way to 5-31.