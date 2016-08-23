Title chance for New Bradwell after draw

New Bradwell are back in with a chance of the Four Counties Division 1 title after drawing with New City.

The rain put paid to the game early in the afternoon, but Andy Overton hit 50 for Bradwell as they score 241. And with the visitors on 154-2, the match was drawn.

New Bradwell are now level on points with Eaton Bray, who lost at the weekend, and are just 10 points off the top of the table with two games to go.

Elsewhere, Olney (166-8) drew with Thurleigh (206-9), North Crawley (191-7) beat Aspley Guise (190-9) and Milton Keynes (94-7) made light work of Biddenham (93).