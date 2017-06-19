Viney is the thorn in the side for Great Brickhill

It would be another weekend to forget for Great Brickhill as they continue to struggle in Home Counties Division 2.

Still seeking out their first win in their new surroundings, they welcomed league leaders Amersham to Rotten Row, but once again their batsmen failed to fire.

Missing regular opener Mark Nelson, Brickhill lost both openers for just five runs.

Recently back in the team, former skipper Graeme Carter was brought to the crease and sought about a solo campaign to rescue something from the innings, but he was alone in doing so.

While Carter hit 72 from 90 balls, made up with 14 fours, he simply didn’t have any partners to help him out. Only Austin John reached double figures with his 16, as Brickhill crumbled to 125 all out.

Wicketkeeper Robert Viney would turn out to be the start of the day for the leaders, takign five catches and having a hand in a run out, but he’d play a part with the bat too.

The response with the ball got off to a great start though, with Adam Ali falling early (5-1) to Satchi Mahendran, before then taking Edward Bowcock to leave the visitors 41-2.

But Robert Viney, like Carter, stamped his mark on the match with a huge knock with the bat, putting his side into pole position after their early wobble. Hit unbeaten 84 from 81 balls was enough to comfortably see Amersham over the line (126-5).

Next week, Brickhill take on second place side Aston Rowant.