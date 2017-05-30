Warsop hits triple figures as Stony beat Wollaston

A magnificent century from James Warsop guided Stony Stratford to victory over Wollaston in Northants Premier Division.

Opener Warsop appeared to be running short of partners willing to stick around while he trashed his 107 against the league’s bottom club as they battled it out at Ostlers Lane.

While Warsop was comfortably the leading run scorer, there were starts down the order from Scott Clark (27), Nick Allen (22) and Jarrod Pretorious (28) but Stony would come to a close on 221.

Christopher Perry was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, taking 4-45.

Wollston’s reply though would begin really well, with openers Harry Broome (28) and Matthew Jones (42) putting runs on the board, but other than Patrick Bright’s 38, the rest of the order flopped.

Graham Simpson took 3-35, while there were two wickets apiece for Dean Bryce, Mark Hulbert and first innings hero Warsop as Stony picked up their second victory of the campaign.

Next week, Stony host Rushton at Ostlers Lane.