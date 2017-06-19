Westcroft break Eggs on their march towards promotion

Westcroft's campaign towards the Four Counties Division 2 title continues on Saturday as they crushed Eggington Foresters by eight wickets.

Winning the toss and electing to bat, Eggington didn’t last long in the middle - just 27 overs in fact. With just two batsmen in double figures, Westcroft made short work of them, bowling the visitors out for just 61.

Westcroft vs Eggington

And Westcroft were in no mood to mess around with the chase. Despite losing two wickets, they needed just 34 balls to see off the total, with Andrew John scoring 41 before losing his wicket.

The result leaves Westcroft 31 points clear of Aspley Guise in the title race, who lost to Olney.

Three wickets apiece for David Livermore and Stuart Keeping reduced the title hopefuls for just 112. And with a rapid 72 from opener Jeremiah Shields, Olney (115-1) romped to a nine wicket win.

Solid top order batting from Open University saw them past Buckland & Aston Clinton by 77 runs. Scores of 20+ from all but one of the top six - and 64 from Naveed Ahmed - saw OU post 256-9 from their 44 overs. And with Avishek Dey taking 4-49, Buckland were back in the pavilion with 179.

Newport Pagnell slipped into the relegation zone as they were leap-frogged by Bromham on Saturday. A brilliant 113 from James Fletcher put Newport on their way as they scored 232. But a similar knock of 92 from Arran Peters gave Bromham (235-6) the momentum they needed to take the win and climb out of the bottom two.

North Crawley 2nds (248-8) lost to Harlington (289-5), despite a great knock from number eight bat Richard Braybrook, scoring 82 not out.