Westcroft open up the gap at the top of the table

Four wickets for Danish Zaman helped Westcroft extend their lead at the top of Four Counties Division 2.

With Aspley Guise's game against Eggington Foresters forced off because of rain, Westcroft took full advantage by crushing Buckland & Aston Clinton by 76 runs.

Batting first, the leaders didn't set the world alight with their 169 total, despite 79 from the ever-reliable Zaheer Khan.

But Zaman's 4-35, and three wickets apiece from Saud Shah and Jalil Sear, saw Buckland skittled for just 93. Westcroft's lead at the top now stands at 58 points.

Karthic Mohan's fifer did little to help Shenley Church End as they lost by 116 runs to Whitchurch.

While Mohan led the way with figures of 5-29 as Whitchurch posted 196-9, Shenley's batting folded with ease, with only Shiv Meeda's unbeaten 46 sparing the sire from total embarrassment as they were bowled out for 80.

Open University were left frustrated by the weather when their game against Olney was forced off because of rain. Good lower order batting helped rescue Olney to 229-9, with Stuart Keeping's 58 a highlight.

But with half centuries from Muhammad Furqan (52) and Zahid Ali Khan (54) helping OU on their way to 213-4 after 34 overs, the rain put paid to their chances of taking what would have been a routine victory.

North Crawley 2nds edged past Newport Pagnell in a game which could have gone either way. Bowled out for 148, Newport came close to bowling out the home side, leaving them nine wickets down, but Tharmarajah (Rajah) Thangartnam and Robin Platten guided North Crawley (149-9) over the line.