Wet weather frustration for New Bradwell

New Bradwell were in good shape against reigning Division 1 champions Eaton Bray before the rain put paid to their game on Saturday.

Keen to get some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, New Bradwell were making decent inroads into their opponents before the rain came and forced the sides to split the points between them.

Kieran Lampard was in good form early in the afternoon, taking the wickets of both Eaton Bray openers Wes Hosking for 17 and Andrew Norris for 10.

There was something of a revival in the middle when Josh Peacock hit 32, but was run out (pictured).

With the rain rolling in, Eaton Bray reached 107-5 from 23 overs, but with the weather unrelenting, the match was declared a draw.