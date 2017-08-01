Wolverton back up to second with win over Great Brickhill

Terrific bowling from Haroon Malik and Idrees Butt ensured Wolverton climbed back into second place in Cherwell Division 3 after seeing off GreatBrickhill 2nds.

While Drew Burrows did his level best to restrict the home side as he took 4-41, decent scores from Ahmed Mujtaba (41) and Chris King (40) saw Wolves to 183-9.

But with the ball in hand, Butt and Malik were the harbingers of doom. Butt ended with fine figures of 4-20 while Malik's 5-39 saw Great Brickhill reduced for just 77, handing victory to Wolverton by 106 runs.

Now back in second spot, Wolves trail leaders Westbury by 15 points.