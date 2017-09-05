Wolverton celebrate full house of promotions

Wolverton 2nds did enough on the final day of the season to secure promotion to Cherwell League Division 7 after drawing with Abingdon Vale 3rds.

Following on from the 1sts’ title win in Division 3, Hasnat Tanveer (87) and Chris King (86 not out) fired the home side to 232-4 declared, but Abingdon held out for a draw, reaching 157-8. The result means Wolverton held on to second spot and will play Division 7 cricket next season.

Bletchley (143-9) finished sixth in Division 4 after a nail biting finale against Horspath 3rds (142).

But Great Brickhill 2nds (145-2) were relegated from Division 3 despite beating East Oxford (142-9).