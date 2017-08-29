Wolverton secure promotion and the title in a grand finale

Wolverton secured promotion to Cherwell League Division 2 on Saturday as they wrapped up the Division 3 championship, beating title rivals Westbury.

But it could have been a different story, with a low total at the change threatening to leave the visitors with an outside chance of stealing the crown next week.

Normally big hitting with the bat, Wolverton were shocked into submission, bowled out for just 146, with Ahsan Malik’s 30 the highlight.

But with the title on the line and Wolves playing their final match - Westbury having one remaining - Idrees Butt, so often the hero this season, came up trumps again. He took 4-25, with Haroon Malik taking 3-27 to bowl out Westbury for just 89 to claim the title in style.