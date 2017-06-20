Wolverton take over top spot after Banbury thrashing

A 106-run win over Banbury saw Wolverton storm to the top of Cherwell League Division 3 on Saturday.

While their batting didn't set the world alight, the in-form Idrees Butt made sure Banbury would never get close to the chase.

Wolverton vs Banbury

Only half of the Wolverton batsmen made more than double figures, with Ahsan Malik top scoring with 33 on their way to 186 all out - a score which looked more than gettable.

But the Wolverton attack would have the joy come the change as they ripped through the Banbury line-up. Just two batsmen reached double figures, as Butt took 4-7, Ahsan Malik 2-15 and Zaheer Khan 2-24, to reduce the visitors for just 80.

With Westbury having a week off from league action, Wolverton's triumph meant they took over at the top of the division, leading the way by 17 points.

At the other end of the spectrum, Great Brickhill 2nds (191-9) lost to Bicester & North Oxford (193-5) by five wickets to drop to the bottom of the division.