Ayles dominates in the Inter Regionals

Richard Ayles stood head and shoulder above the compewtition as he dominated the over 23 class in the Inter Regional BMX race.

Ayles, representing MK BMX, won all motos, semi-final and A final.

Brothers Louie James (Male 14) and Ollie James (Male 11) did well in a tough field of racers coming fourth and second respectively in their B finals.

New riders Nickodem Szymczuk (Male 7) and Jono Harradine (Male 8) were racing with the experts for the first time, while Johnathan Lock (Male 7) got the dreaded 5th place in his semi-final, and came 3rd in the B final.

Luke Mendes (age 14 riding in 17+) had a great day racing until the A-final when he crashed on the first jump.

Zara Lachlan (14) smashed all her races and came third.