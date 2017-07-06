BMX duo finish on the National Series podium

Zara Lachlan climbed to sixth in the overall standings with an excellent podium finish in Braintree at the weekend.

Racing in the age 14 category, Zara raced to second place and climbs the championship standings as a result of her excellent performance.

MK BMX were keen for good results at the race, and they weren’t to be disappointed elsewhere either.

Darren Putland took first place in the A final (riding 30-39 Cruiser) and sits in second place in the National series standings.

Luke Mendes (age 15 category) finished 5th place overall on Sunday and sits in eighth place in the National series standings.

Finley Davies (age 9 category) finished first in most of his motos but he didn’t get good results in his semi finals.

He now sits in eighth place in the National series standings.

Matt Barnard (Veteran 40+) finished in the top eight on both days.

Other riders that did well over the weekend and made quarter finals were Geoffrey Dingsdale (age 10), Oliver James (age 11), Owen Putland (age 11), Charlie Roy (age 11) and Sam Pattinson (age 14).

The next round of the national series takes place in Kent in August.