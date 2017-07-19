British Championships await for MK BMX squad after final round

Several riders MK BMX booked their spots at the British Championships after a strong final round of the BMX Midlands Regionals in Nottingham at the weekend.

Jay Heath finished third in the Male 14s A Final, qualifying as regional number 12.

Charlie Roy won all of his motos but finished fourth in his the Male 11s, also booking his spot in the British Champs.

In the Males 7s, Johnathan Lock was fourth in the final, while the Mutchell brothers Christopher and Archie finished first and second respectively in the B final to secure their spots.

Izzy Ferrada stormed to victory in the women’s race to ensure her place on the squad, while also through to the British Championships in the Masters was Matt Barnard with son Chase racing in Male 7s, through as Regional 19.

With Zara Harris resting after the European Championships it was left to her father Dan in Cruisers and brother Stirling to step up in the Male 7s.

Dan struggled in his motos but fourth place in his final meant he has qualified for the British Championships as regional six.

Stirling produced some great results and qualified for as regional six. Zara has qualified for the British Championships as regional nine.