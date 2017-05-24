Danny boy beams on his return to the BMX track

Danny Pattinson stole the show for MK BMX as he returned to racing after a year out at the East Anglia Regionals.

The nine-year-old secured back-to-back A Final fourth place finishes in Ipswich and Royston upon his return.

Geoff Dingsdale

Team mate Elliot Lee, also nine, stood on the podium in the U10s race and sits third overall in the standings.

Zara Lachlan is was also in great form in Royston, taking second place in the U14s race.

Reece Mahoney (11) and Dylan Willis (9) were both racing in the Male 12 category and had some great in-team battles in Moto 1 and 3 when they raced their motos together, with Reece beating Dylan in Moto 1 and then Dylan pipped Reece to the post in Moto 3.

It was a slick, well-run event today but the only real drama for MK was when Geoffrey Dingsdale (age 9) racing in the Male 12 category achieved an A final position on the final race sheets, but unbeknown to him his semi-final position had been successfully challenged by another rider causing confusion to him in the start gate and he was relegated to the B final, which was devastating for him to find out like that, and it impacted on his final race.

Max Walsham

Nikodem Szymczuk riding in the 6 and under category had a strong day of racing with some great Moto results; 2nd, 3rd and 1st but unfortunately his day ended with a tumble in his A final.

George Stride (age 14) had a solid day of racing with some great start gates and achieving a 5th place in his A final, retaining his 1st place overall in the EA summer series standings.

Spencer Cremin racing in the veteran class had a good days racing and even though he slipped a peddle in his A final he still achieved a 6th place position.

Luke Mendes (age 14) racing in Superclass and Max Walsham racing in the Male 9 category both ended their day in style achieving 1st places in their B finals.