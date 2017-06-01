Drops claim team title after Durrell takes win

Drops Cycling Team confirmed their status as Queens of the 2017 Matrix Fitness Grand Prix series on Monday evening with a superb, tactical win in Stevenage, led home by Rebecca Durrell who was scoring her debut win in the series.

With their UCI World Tour pedigree, Drops were many observers favourites to win this year’s Matrix series and since Alice Barnes had led home the team in Redditch just three weeks ago, they’ve been Team leaders ever since.

In the final round, almost every team took a turn at leading before Durrell made the break to take the win and the team crown.

“We won the first round with Alice at Redditch and led the Team competition from then onwards and so for me to win tonight, my first ever Matrix win, is fantastic” said Durrell afterwards.

Team Manager Tom Varney added: “I’m just so chuffed with our result tonight.

“We said at the start of this year’s Matrix Series that we were determined to win and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”