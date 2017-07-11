Finley flies to victory against older riders

Finley Davis showed age is but a number as he took on riders a year older than him, but still came away victorious from Cyclopark in Kent.

The nine-year-old, riding number 13, left, was racing in the 10s race, but with two moto wins, a crash didn’t deter him from then taking the win in the A Final.

Sam Pattinson also came away from the race with gold around his neck, taking top spot in the A Final of the 14s race. Louis James had to settle for sixth in the same final, while George Stride was seventh.

Other riders that did well on Sunday and made A finals were; Luke Mendes (Superclass), Oliver James (age 11), Elliot Lee (age 10) Lewis Evans (age 10), Max Walsham (age 9), Charlie Hodges (age 9), Harvey Putland (age 9), Theo Alexander (age 7) and Johnathan Lock (age 7).

Geoffrey Dingsdale (age 9) rode up with the 12s and got a seventh in the B final, Dylan Willis (age 10) rode with the 12s and got a fourth in the C final, Luke Morris (age 12) got a sixth in the B final, Charlie Roy (age 12) had a couple of crashes and then got a second in the C final.